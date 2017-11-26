Morrison’s at Pinchbeck in Timpson’s Pod plan

Supermarket giant Morrison’s could bring a second Timpson’s Pod to the area after applying for planning consent to site one at its Pinchbeck store.

Spalding independent traders united to protest at a similar development at Sainsbury’s, in Holland Market, Spalding, fearing it could hit business at 14 shops.

The district council refused planning consent, with one councillor describing the pod as “a carbuncle” that would detract from other features in the area, but the plan got the go-ahead after an appeal and the pod opened in September.

David McAllister, of J B Shoe Repairs in Pied Calf Yard, believes it is a foregone conclusion that a pod will appear at Morrison’s.

He said: “We had a good campaign last time and the local council was really behind us – they unanimously refused it. What more can you do?

“It’s just another example of the large corporates having all the power.”

Dry cleaners Geoff Neal and Son, of Bridge Street, invested £24,000 in a brand new dry cleaning machine this year for its on-site work.

Mr Neale said: “Do we really need another Timpson’s Pod? “We have already got two dry cleaners and we have the pod at Sainsbury’s.

Speaking last November, Mr McAllister said Tesco withdrew an application for a Timpson’s Pod after a trader wrote to its CEO because of the feared impact on High Street trade.

