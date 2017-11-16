Morning delays cause chaos for Spalding motorists

Have your say

Drivers coming into Spalding this morning (Thursday) have reported queues from all major routes into the town.

Traffic was seen backing up from both directions on the A16 to the Springfields roundabout from around 8.30am. In one direction, there were queues as far as the Surfleet roundabout.

Motorists also reported queueing traffic on the A151 (Holbeach Road), from the direction of Holbeach and past Baytree Garden Centre at Weston.

Another motorist said it took her an hour to get to work this morning from her home in Quadring.

It is thought the delays were due to temporary traffic lights on Wardentree Lane, Spalding.

We have contacted Lincolnshire Country Council for a comment.