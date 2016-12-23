More ways to pay for council services

Paying for council services in South Holland is about to become quicker, easier, more varied and available at over 30 new locations.

South Holland District Council is providing more ways of paying for services like council tax, planning, licensing, rents and garden waste collections.

As part of its ongoing Moving Forward strategy, flexible payment solutions are available now, with the benefit of paying at Post Offices and PayPoint locations getting under way from February.

This will give residents the option of paying for services at locations closer to where they live and at times convenient to them.

As well as using these facilities, payments are also available through direct debit, online at www.sholland.gov.uk and by automated telephone service.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for transformation, said: “We appreciate that some residents may still need to pay by cash and the increased number of payment options throughout the district and this more flexible approach to payments will offer several benefits for our residents and businesses, mainly that it will save them time, money and effort.

“This new approach ties in with our commitment to providing the right services at the right time and in the right way. More announcements are going to follow soon.”

Locations of Post Offices and PayPoint outlets will be announced in the New Year.

Full details will be online at www.sholland.gov.uk and within the council’s reception area at Priory Road.