More than 220 people back speed limit reduction in West Pinchbeck

More than 220 people want the 40mph speed limit on West Pinchbeck’s Six House Bank dropped to 30mph so no-one is killed or seriously injured.

A petition, organised by seven residents, has been handed to the parish council.

Residents’ spokesman Derek Jackson told the parish council: “This petition is not about taking on the establishment, it is about reducing the risk of death or serious injury to not only young children on their way to and from their school in Leaves Lake Drove but to the whole community who use the inadequate and poorly- maintained footpath.”

Residents say drivers are speeding and the road is a rat run for lorries and cars to bypass the Spalding level crossing and four sets of traffic lights.

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes is supporting residents and parents of village school children who have signed the petition.

Mr Jackson said in December 2015, a young lad was injured after being hit by a car in Six House Bank and had to stay in hospital.

Residents point to Department of Transport Guidance that says a 30mph limit “should be the norm in villages” and “it may also be appropriate to consider 20mph zones and limits in built-up village streets”.

Yesterday lunchtime (Monday) resident Shirley Smith spoke to us moments after she and a friend were “nearly wiped up” by a lorry doing 70mph.

She said: “It’s horrendous”.

There was similar petition in 2014, but the road is now more built up with new homes. The parish council will send the petition to Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

• Before the petition was handed in, Pinchbeck Parish Council had already been successful in a request for an Archer survey to be carried out to assess the speed of traffic using Six House Bank.

The parish council is also spearheading a move, through Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, for volunteers to be able to use handheld radar and may be one of the first parishes to do so.

• Please email your views to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

Parents plead ‘please put the brakes on speeding drivers on our route to school’

From our website ...

Spalding museum forges prestigious innovations win

Farmers join call to ‘Save our Spuds’