More than 1,100 are backing Spalding corner shops’ fight

Have your say

More than 1,100 people have backed a fight by four small shops to derail Lidl’s plan to open a new supermarket on the former Welland Hospital site in Roman Bank, Spalding.

Bosses at Costcutter Late Shopper and Londis, both in Holbeach Road, Acacia Stores in Acacia Avenue and Carlton Stores in Halmer Gate, fear they will be shut down through loss of trade.

The four launched a Save Our Shops petition and Ranjit Khela, from the Late Shopper, says a petition with more than 1,100 signatures has been handed to South Holland District Council.

Mr Khela said the shops are delighted by the customer support.

“We only had about a week or 10 days,” he said. “It’s pretty good.”

Mr Khela says he hopes the council will take people’s views into account when deciding Lidl’s planning application around Christmas time.

Lidl says its business has grown and it is necessary to provide a second store for its Spalding customers.

Previously ...

Spalding corner shop bosses launch Save Our Stores bid to derail Lidl plan

From our website ...

Remembrance Love on the rocks in Pinchbeck

New school is planned for Spalding’s former Post-16 Centre site