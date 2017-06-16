More locations to pay for council services but SHDC offices no longer taking cash or cheques

Paying for council services in South Holland has become quicker, easier, more varied and available at more than 30 locations, although cheque and cash payments will not be accepted at the Priory Road offices from next month.

Earlier this year South Holland District Council announced the launch of its ‘More Ways to Pay’ initiative, providing residents with new methods of paying for services like council tax, planning, licensing, rents and garden waste collections.

Residents and businesses can pay for services at Post Offices and PayPoint stations at more than 30 locations across the district.

From Monday, July 3 the cash desk at South Holland District Council’s offices in Priory Road, Spalding, will no longer be available for cash/cheque payments.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, South Holland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transformation, said: “More Ways to Pay is enabling residents to pay for services at locations closer to where they live, saving them time, money and effort, in addition to those that are available on line.

“The initial response from residents using this more flexible payments system has been positive, with over 2,500 payments being made in May alone and online payments up by 31 per cent over the past year.

“To help residents who use the cash desk with this transition, we will continue to have floor walkers in reception at Priory Road offering face to face advice. There will also be signage and flyers available to take away.

“More Ways to Pay is part of our ongoing Moving Forward strategy and ties in with our commitment to provide the right services at the right time and in the right way.”

As well as paying for services at Post Offices and PayPoint stations, payments are also available through direct debit, online at www.sholland.gov.uk via a mobile app and by automated telephone service.

Locations of Post Offices and PayPoint stations can be viewed at www.sholland.gov.uk.

For more information contact the council’s customer services team on 01775 761161.