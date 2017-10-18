More job opportunities in Spalding ... but claimant count is up

The benefits switch to universal credit has impacted on claimant figures that previously counted only jobless people claiming jobseeker’s allowance.

South Holland’s claimant total for September was up by 45 to 650 compared to September 2016, while the count for Spalding was up by 60 to 640.

Stuart Roberts, from Boston Jobcentre, says the switch to the new benefit means the Jobcentre is actually helping more people.

He said nationally, the latest figures show 317,000 more people are in work, again compared to September last year, and the national employment rate of 75.1 per cent – with more than 32million people in work – is the lowest since 1975.

Mr Roberts said training is being offered locally for SIA (Security Industry Authority) licences through the Jobcentre and soon there will be an HGV course for aspiring lorry drivers to take up.

Workshops are also held to help people with writing their CVs.

He said there are job opportunities with companies like Bakkavor and more jobs are coming on stream in the run-up to Christmas.

“We are looking to support national and local employers with their seasonal recruitment so you can imagine how busy that’s going to be,” he said.

