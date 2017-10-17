More hare coursing arrests in Lincolnshire

A series of arrests have been made in South Holland and Lincolnshire as part of an annual crackdown on hare coursing across the county.

So far, 21 men have been arrested, while 17 dogs and four vehicles have been seized since the launch of Operation Galileo at RAF Metheringham, near Lincoln, on September 6.

This demonstrates both the challenges we face with hare coursing taking place in disparate parts of Lincolnshire and our commitment to tackle it Chief Superintendent Mark Housley, force lead on rural crime, Lincolnshire Police

Four men were arrested following reports of coursing in Moulton, Fosdyke, Sutterton and Swineshead on Thursday morning.

The men, from Bristol, Coventry, Desborough in Northamptonshire and St Albans, were all arrested in the Grantham area where a dog and a Subaru Forester vehicle were also seized.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police, said: “This demonstrates both the challenges we face with hare coursing taking place in disparate parts of Lincolnshire and our commitment to tackle it. “It also shows that people travel from all parts of the country to take part in hare coursing.

“We continue to seize dogs as that is a proportionate tactic to help us make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers.”

The dog that was seized, after it was suspected of having been abandoned, has been taken to kennels and is being cared for. In total, six men have been charged with offences as part of Operation Galileo so far.

