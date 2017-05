There’s another chance for more people to learn CPR life-saving techniques at the Spalding headquarters of St John Ambulance on Thursday (May 18).

The free tuition is being given as part of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Save A Life Campaign.

Sessions start at 6.30pm and 7.30pm at 7 Pinchbeck Road.

To book your place please telephone 0844 770 4800 and select option 1.

