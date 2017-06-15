More businesses get top food hygiene rating

More businesses have been awarded top-ranked food hygiene ratings in the latest inspections by South Holland District Council environmental health officers.

They are: Spalding Academy; Lincolnshire Co-op, Whaplode; Tauras, Spalding; Allen’s Mobile Catering, Spalding; Sunflower Lodge, Pinchbeck; G & M Frisby, Crowland; St Pauls CP School and Nursery, Spalding; Weston Village Stores and Post Office; The Beaches, Weston Hills; Mear Lodge, Spalding; The Ropewalk Bed and Breakfast, Spalding; Sandy’s Coffee Shop and Bar, Long Sutton; Edwards and Blake at Dalehead Restaurant, Spalding and Fabulously Floral Cakes, Spalding.

Also receiving the top award are The Priory School, Spalding; Ayscoughfee Café, Spalding; Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital, Holbeach; Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington; Pinchbeck Penguins Playgroup, Pinchbeck and Mother Cluckers Mobile Café, West Pinchbeck.