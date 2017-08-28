Monday deadline to renew your explosives licence, says county council

Businesses in South Holland and Lincolnshire which are licensed to keep explosives are being reminded to renew their right to do so before next Monday’s deadline.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is urging businesses yet to reapply for their explosives licence that they have until Monday, September 4, to get their application in to ensure they receive their new licence in time for the start of October.

Alexandra Connell, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “With just one week left until the deadline, we are really urging businesses to get their renewal application completed.

“Reminders were sent to all current licence holders back in July and we have seen a steady stream of businesses submitting their applications.

“Since then, however, there are still many who are yet to renew their licences and those businesses that miss the deadline risk a delay in receiving their new licence, as well as potentially incurring extra costs.

“Applications received after September 4 will be treated as new licences, rather than renewals, so we are urging businesses to avoid this situation and submit their renewal applications now.”

Businesses can renew their explosives licences by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards

Making electricity out of illegal alcohol and cigarettes

Vow to keep ‘feet on the pedal’ on illegal tobacco sales in South Holland

Rising number of cold-callers selling alarms