Molly is crowned Pinchbeck Carnival Queen

Molly Smith was crowned Pinchbeck’s carnival queen at a cabaret evening filled with fun, song and laughter.

Molly (16), was chosen alongside older princess Briony Sweeting (9) and younger princess, Sigourney Bolton (8). All three will lead the village’s carnival parade on Saturday, June 10.

The ceremony was the highlight of the cabaret evening organised by John Pailing, which more than 100 people attended at the village hall. A packed bill of local talent including the Glengroup Choir, Henry Birkett, Tia Alexander, Trevor Cummins and the Pinchbeck School choir provided the entertainment.

The carnival court was chosen by judges Jan Whitbourn and Chris Carter, of Tulip Events Management, and musician Peter Graper, whose daughter and son-in-law Charlotte and Karl Gernert run Act II Theatre Company in Spalding.

• For more pictures see today’s Spalding Guardian.