Modern slavery statement adopted by South Holland District Council

A pledge that no human trafficking is taking place within South Holland District Council or its supply lines has been made.

Councillors agreed to adopt the Modern Slavery Statement, which had previously been approved by the council’s executive management team.

The statement will be reviewed annually.

Businesses with a turnover of more than £36million are obliged to prepare a ‘slavery and human trafficking statement’ under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

As a local authority, it is a statutory requirement that the council produces such as policy.

One of the specific aims of the plan is ‘ to develop safer, stronger, healthier, and more independent communities, while protecting the most vulnerable’.

To protect workers, only verified employment agencies may be used for staff and a job evaluation scheme pledges that all employees are paid farily and equally.

Any concerns about this policy being abused should be reported without fear of retribution via the council’s whistleblowing procedure.