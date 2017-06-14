Mobile skate park visits Crowland to thrill youngsters

Crowland youngsters got an exciting taste of what life will be like when the town finally has its own skate park.

About 60 scooter riders jumped, turned and spun their way over a set of ramps during a mobile skate park day at Snowden Field, Crowland.

The day was jointly organised by Crowland Parish Council and Crowland Skate Park Group who are in talks about developing a skate park for the town after a campaign that has lasted for at least five years.

Diana Beeken, the skate park group’s chairman, said: “The children are very excited about the plans and the feedback we’ve had from them has been excellent.

“The next step is to decided on a layout then the parish council is going out to get quotes and, hopefully, go on from there.”

Coun David Ringham, parish council vice chairman, said: “The purpose of having the mobile skate park was to assist the group, and us, in talking to the kids about the plans.

The mobile skate park is in demand at Snowden Field, Crowland. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG040617-108TW.

“Generally, people were optimistic and the next stage for us is to meet with the skate park group and see what was said.”

Crowland district councillor Angela Harrison, who is also behind the skate park plans, said: “Along with other things planned to go on Snowden Field, the skate park will bring families together and be a fantastic asset for the town.”

