Mixed feelings on changes to Holbeach market

The prospect of Holbeach’s Thursday and Saturday markets moving permanently to the town’s main car park has saddened one of its councillors.

Confirmation that the markets are to stay in Boston Road South car park, rather than move back to High Street, was revealed by the Spalding Guardian last week.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, Portfolio Holder for Place, South Holland District Council. Photo supplied.

But in his disappointment at the decision, Holbeach parish and district councillor Paul Foyster also welcomed plans to divide the car park and stop drivers using it as a short cut between Boston Road South and Park Road.

Coun Foyster said: “I’m thrilled that the district council is at least going to do something that we suggested by opening both entrances (in Boston Road South and Park Road), dividing them with bollards.

“When the Boston Road South entrance to the car park was shut, on a trial basis, its caused quite a lot of problems so dividing it in two is the most practical and sensible thing to do.

“I’m sad about the market staying at Boston Road South car park, having gone around and talked to traders and customers.

I’m sad about the market staying at Boston Road South car park, having gone around and talked to traders and customers but I don’t think there’s any choice except to leave it where it is Coun Paul Foyster, Holbeach parish and district councillor

“But I don’t think there’s any choice except to leave the market where it is.”

Coun Roger-Gambba-Jones, the district council’s portfolio holder for place, said: “Due to concerns about the long-term viability of the market, we commenced a trial of relocating the market to Boston Road South car park (in January 2016).

“This resulted in an increase in trade and footfall to the market and following public support, it has been determined that this move will become permanent.”

Decision in new year about town market’s future

YOUR VIEWS: Councillor’s ten-point plan for Holbeach survival