Mission Rescue fun at Spalding Baptist Church

A spy-themed holiday club at Spalding Baptist Church kept children entertained over four days of the summer holidays.

The Mission Rescue Holiday Club focussed on wide-ranging craft activities, including the making of jet packs, as well as teaching about Moses leading 600,000 people to freedom after being slaves in Egypt.

The well-known Bible story features plagues, including a plague of frogs, and that saw youngsters making their own little green amphibians, complete with party blowers.

Judy Taylor, from the church, said: “We also talked about how Jesus rescues us.

“We had some drama, lots of craft activities, stories, all sorts of things.

“Hopefully they all had a lot of fun and had a really good experience of church. We just wanted to make sure they enjoyed it.”

Some 75 children attended throughout the four days and 40 youngsters, aged 10 to 14, had their own special evening event.

Mission Rescue was free to attend.

The Swan Street church welcomes children to its junior church, which starts at 10.20am on Sundays, and to Boys’ or Girls’ Brigade, starting at 5.50pm on Tuesdays.

