MISSING: Police renew appeal over Holbeach girl Chloe Smith (16)

Police are continuing to appeal for information concerning the whereabouts of Chloe Smith, who has been missing from Holbeach since Monday, October 30.

Officers now believe that she may be in Birmingham, specifically in the B17 postcode area.

Chloe was last seen at a college in Peterborough last Monday at 12.20pm. She has links to Peterborough, Birmingham and Bexley in London.

A police spokesman said: “We are eager for Chloe to make contact with us and let us know she is safe and well.”

If anyone has seen Chloe, please call 101 and quote incident 331 of October 30 (holding for the option for Lincolnshire Police if calling from outside the county).