Missing Colin is found in London

A man who went missing from his Long Sutton home yesterday morning has been found by the Met Police.
Colin Critoph, 77, had been missing from home since the early hours of yesterday (Monday September 4) morning.
He was in an extremely fragile mental state and suffering from potentially-severe physical ill health.
Police believe Colin travelled in his grey Citroen car to the Walthamstow area of east London.
