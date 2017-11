Have your say

Officers are looking for missing 15-year-old Binh Nguyen, who was last seen in Holbeach.

Binh was last seen on Wednesday at around midday. He was wearing black trousers, black jumper and a black jacket.

He is around 5’5” with short black hair and thin framed glasses. He is described as having acne.

Binh is from Vietnam and has very little English.

Anyone who has seen Binh is urged to call 101 with reference number 315 of November 15.