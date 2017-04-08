MISSING: Bernice Williams

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from a woman missing from her home in Lutton for two weeks.

50 year-old Bernice Williams has not been seen since Saturday, March 25 and police would like her to contact them direct on 101 to assure them she is safe and well.

They would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen her since March 25 or thinks they know where she might be. She is described as slim, about 5’4” tall with dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 217 of April 7.