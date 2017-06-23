MISING: Jacob Kerr-Morgan (15)

Search

MISSING: Jacob Kerr-Morgan (15), from Bourne

Bourne Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy, missing from the town since Wednsday.

If you have seen Jacob Kerr-Morgan (15), please call 101, quoting incident number 217 of June 22.