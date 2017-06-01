Minute’s silence for Sutton Bridge parish councillor

Sutton Bridge parish councillors held a minute’s silence in tribute to David Dewsberry, who has died aged 84.

The former district council chairman, whose death we reported in our edition of May 16, was a serving parish councillor when he died.

Coun Chris Brewis said: “I believe he had been a parish councillor, almost exactly to the day, for 50 years.”

• St Mathew’s Church will hold a memorial communion for David at 10am on June 9, an 11.30am funeral service followed by a wake, and cremation will take place at Surfleet at 2.30pm.