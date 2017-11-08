Ministers mark 371st anniversary of Spalding Baptist Church

Spalding Baptist Church celebrated more than 370 years of ministry when its current leader met his immediate predecessor on Sunday.

The church’s annual anniversary service saw a return for the Reverend Anthony Walker (pictured with current minister, the Reverend Paul Wheeler) and his wife Doreen who both retired in November 2014. Mr Walker said: “It was a real joy and delight for us to see the church in such good heart and what a pleasure it was to meet Paul and his wife Tracy.

“For Doreen and I it was also a joy to see old friends once again and catch up with their news, all topped off by a fabulous ‘bring and share’ meal.

“I first preached at Spalding Baptist Church in November 1989 and returned the following month before being called to the pastorate.

“So Sunday wasn’t only the church’s 371st anniversary but, in a piece of personal history, it also marked 28 years since I first preached in Spalding.

“Spalding Baptist Church has a rich history and, I believe, a strong future ahead as it seeks to share the good news about the Lord Jesus Christ.”

