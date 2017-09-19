Million pound speeding shock for Cowbit

Drivers racing through Cowbit would have paid out nearly £1.5million in fines if an average speed camera was in place there, shocking new figures have revealed.

An analysis of traffic along Barrier Bank over a two-week period last month showed that between 68 and 73 per cent of drivers were ignoring the road’s 30mph speed limit.

The facts tell the story that speeding around the three roads of the village is atrocious Chris Baty-Symes, of Cowbit

During the analysis period between August 20 and September 3, one vehicle was found to have reached a speed of 80mph within Barrier Bank’s 30mph zone at 3.30pm in the afternoon.

The “horrific and atrocious” findings were presented at a meeting of Cowbit Parish Council on Monday by business consultant Chris Baty-Symes who himself lives in the village.

Chris said: “Over the past six to eight weeks, I’ve taken over from the parish council in collecting data generated by the Speed Indicator Device at three locations in Cowbit, Backgate, Stonegate and Barrier Bank.

“Of those locations, in Backgate between July 7 and 21, the maximum speed was 65mph (on a 30mph road) and the percentage of people travelling along that road over the speed limit was between 34 and 43 per cent.

“For Stonegate between July 21 and August 18, the highest speed was also 65mph, with between 25 and 30 per cent of drivers travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.

“But for Barrier Bank, between 68 and 73.5 per cent of drivers travelling towards Spalding did so in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

“Of these, one individual was recorded at 3.30pm doing 80mph in a 30mph limit.

“It makes horrific reading and the facts tell the story that speeding around the three roads of the village is atrocious.”

Further analysis by Chris of the Backgate figures found that 970 out of 2,453 drivers, or 39.5 per cent, were over the 30mph speed limit.

Chris also found that if an average speed camera was in place there, the total amount of speeding fines generated in both directions on Backgate would amount to £1.463 million.

He said: “It’s quite astounding and the peak period seems to be when parents collect their children from school and head back towards Spalding.”

Cowbit Parish Council has pressed for traffic calming measures in the village ever since the opening of the A16 between Spalding and Crowland in October 2011.

Coun Chris Elliott said: “One of the major problems we have isn’t with people who are speeding but what happens to them afterwards.

“It’s very clear that the speeding drivers are coming up the old A16 and the speed indicator device does get some of them to slow down.

“You can’t criticise the police because I think they’re doing their jobs, but the problem is that there’s no deterrent because the driver will go to the magistrates court and say ‘if I lose my licence, I’ll lose my job”.

“The fact that people are driving around with 24 points on their licence is criminal in itself.

“But it’s more frightening that speeding appears to be a Lincolnshire problem, rather than a countryside problem.”

Coun Elliott was referring to a survey by the BBC, with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, last month which showed that three out of the top four areas in Britain for drivers with 12 points or more were in Lincolnshire.

South Holland was in fourth place with 50 out of every 100,000 drivers still on the roads despite having 12 or more penalty points on their licence.

Sergeant Nick Waters, of South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Team and who was at the parish council meeting, said: “We totally accept the speeding issue in Cowbit and the 80mph speed is quite staggering.

“If I found a police vehicle responding to an emergency and reaching 80mph, it would be unacceptable.

“A driver doing 80mph in a 30mph zone is getting towards the realms of dangerous driving.”

