Mighty Marine is off to world powerlifting championships

A Royal Marine from Whaplode is flexing his muscles for the biggest powerlifting event of his life.

Sam Fowler (29) is off to the World Drug Free Powerlifting Championships in Belgium on June 4 after qualifying for the Armed Forces in the deadlift class.

He made the team via the British championships in King’s Lynn two weeks ago, just a year after he took up powerlifting seriously, working around his duties for 43 Commando in Scotland.

Sam, who became a Royal Marine in November 2012, said: “I started powerlifting when I was 16 and was a member of Holbeach Weight Training Club.

“But when I started training for the Marines, the powerlifting went out of the window because it needs a very different type of endurance and strength.

“My troop entered a powerlifting competition last June and because they knew I’d done it previously, I was entered and won my class.

“At the time, I played a lot of football, but I made a decision to put it on the back burner because the two sports don’t go hand in hand.”

Sam, whose younger brothers Jack (20) and George (18) are also Royal Marines, qualified for the world championships by lifting more than three times his own body weight to finish fourth in the 75kg deadlift class.

He managed to lift 230kgs (36st) at a bodyweight of just 74kgs (11st 6lb), with the winning weight being 280kgs (44st).

Sam said: “This is a worldwide open competition which the Armed Forces are part of because it’s drug free.

“It’s taking place in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 2-4 and, in order to get there, you first have to qualify for the British Nationals which is where I pulled an opening lift of 210kg.

“Then I made 230kg as my second lift and went for 235kg for my third lift but failed.

“But the 230kg lift broke the Royal Navy record, which I held anyway, and my aim now is to lift 235-240kg at the Worlds.

“I’d also like to take the British record at some point, but I think I’ll need a little bit longer to focus on my training and competitions.”