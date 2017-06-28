Michael Gove at MP’s Brexit anniversary party in Moulton

The newly appointed Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, was among 100-plus guests at a garden party thrown by MP John Hayes and his wife, Susan, to mark the first anniversary of Britain’s Brexit vote.

Mr Gove was invited to Moulton before Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed him back to the Cabinet table.

Mr Hayes said: “It was really good to have Michael on the first anniversary of the vote to bring about our independence from Europe.”

Friday was also the MP’s 59th birthday and the celebration gave him a second chance to thank party workers involved in his re-election.

Spalding councillor Jack McLean was among those who chatted to Mr Gove.

Coun McLean told the Spalding Guardian: “We discussed the many connections between his new role as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and our local area. His knowledge and understanding of the constituency and what we want from the Government was immediately clear.”