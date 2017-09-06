Men and women of steel to flex muscles at Spalding bodybuilding contest

The best bodies in Lincolnshire and beyond will be in Spalding this weekend when the town hosts a muscle masterclass for the very first time.

Mr Lincolnshire 2017 takes place at South Holland Centre on Saturday from 1pm when at least 40 men and women are expected to flex their biceps, backs and breasts in front of a 150- to 200-strong audience.

Vernon Gay, Luke Jackson and Scott Miller, co-owners of Pinchbeck-based Heroes Gym, are organising the contest in which entrants across 12 categories will compete for the overall Mr Lincolnshire title.

Scott said: “The competition has been going for about 10 years, but it was always held in Sleaford.

“When we opened Heroes Gym in 2014, I took some people who I was preparing for the contest to compete at Mr Lincolnshire and one of the lads not only won his category, but the overall title as well.

“It made a big impact so the organisers asked me to help run the event and we decided, this year, to take it to Spalding as it makes more sense for us.

We have nine bodybuilders from our gym alone who have been really dedicated to cutting down on their body fat and watching what food they eat Scott Miller, co-owner of Heroes Gym, Pinchbeck

“The management at South Holland Centre have been great in helping us organise it and we have plenty of space downstairs for the competition.”

Judges from the International Bodybuiling and Fitness Association (IBFA) will be choosing the overall winner who will go on to compete in next year’s IBFA British Finals next summer.

Scott said: “Normally, entrants will be aged between 20 and 35, but we do have bodybuilders aged over 40 and ladies as well competing.

“The 12 category winners will go forward to the overall final to find the best bodybuilder in Lincolnshire.

“We have nine bodybuilders from our gym alone who have been really dedicated to cutting down on their body fat and watching what food they eat.

“Depending on the category, judges will be looking at muscle size and definition, balance of the body and symmetry because even if you’ve got a lot of muscle, you can be marked down for carrying body fat.

“There’ll be a really good atmosphere and the audience will be cheering all the bodybuilders on.”

Tickets to the Mr Lincolnshire contest priced £15 are available on the door or by calling 01775 722202.

