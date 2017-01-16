Memorial service tomorrow for retired Pinchbeck Baptist Minister the Rev Tom Gillies

A memorial service will be held at 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday) for former Pinchbeck Baptist Church minister the Rev Thomas Paterson Gillies, who was known as Tom.

The memorial gathering at Pinchbeck Baptist Church takes place at the same time as Tom’s funeral service at Chorleywood Free Church (Baptist).

On completion of his training for the ministry in the 1980s, and serving as a student pastor at Pill Church, Tom was ordained in Pinchbeck and spent 11 happy years as minister of three rural churches, Pinchbeck, Gosberton and Sutterton Fellowship of Baptist Churches.

During those years, Tom’s wife, Aderne, also trained for the ministry in a church-based course under Spurgeon’s College.

Tom proved a very able and encouraging mentor and the two of them worked happily as a team, with Aderne taking on full time responsibility for the group of churches on Tom’s retirement in 1993.

In the following years, Tom did lots of work with the East Midland Baptist Association, serving ably on various executive committees.

When they moved to Aderne’s new ministry at Chorleywood in 2002, Tom was not allowed to disappear as a retired minister.

He was soon headhunted as moderator for Abbots Langley Baptist Church and later for Rickmansworth, and also chaired the committee for sheltered housing at Morningside for several years.

This was in addition to preaching engagements and the invaluable help given to his own church at Chorleywood.

Tom and Aderne are remembered with affection in South Holland.

Aderne told us: “Although we left Pinchbeck nearly 15 years ago we had been there 20 years by then and, judging by the enormous number of lovely cards and letters I have received from old friends in the area since Tom’s death, there are many people who still hold us in deep affection, for which I am so grateful.”

Tom died aged 88 in Watford General Hospital.

He was born in Broughty Ferry, near Dundee, and spent his early years in Dunoon. He did his national service with the RAF, studying radar, but kept himself busy by becoming involved in entertainment for the troops.

He had a varied career which saw him take a job as an NHS clerk, open his own hotel, get involved in commercial catering, and finally become an electronics engineer which gave him more time for the church.