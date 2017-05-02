Mel inspired to help other slimmers

A Swineshead woman who lost three-and-a-half stones through a slimming group has decided to launch her own weight loss classes.

Melanie Horscroft has come along way since she first walked through the doors of a Slimming World group.

Not only has she lost weight but she’s gained both confidence and friendship throughout her journey, being named Miss Slinky along the way.

Mel joined the group in January 2015 miserable, self conscious, and determined to make a change for both her physical and mental health.

“I’ve struggled with my weight since my late teens, particularly after the birth of my daughter and decided enough was enough. I was determined to enter my 40th year healthier and happier. I realised I deserved to do this for my health and for myself.”she explains.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I went to my first group; honestly, I was terrified. But the welcome I received was incredible. Any anxiety I had just disappeared as the group welcomed me with open arms.

“There was no judgment, only a friendly supportive network of friends. It’s like a family; you know that they’re with you every step of the way. That kind of support is absolutely invaluable.”

Mel dived straight into the plan, taking full advantage of food optimising which encourages slimmers to fill up on all their favourite healthy ‘free’ foods without having to weigh or measure.

This meant she could enjoy delicious foods and make meals for the whole family using a vast range of ingredients such as fruit, vegetables, lean meat, fish, rice, pastas and potatoes.

Within her first week Mel lost six-and-a-half pounds: “I couldn’t believe it. I was filling up on free food and enjoying tasty meals everyday. I wasn’t hungry once and never felt deprived because the daily sin allowance means you can still have treats.”

Mel has not only dropped the pounds but also dropped the dress sizes too from a Size 18 to eight to ten.

“This journey has been life changing. I feel happier, healthier and so much more confident. My weight was always holding me back and although I always tried to come across as bubbly and confident before, now it’s genuine.

“I can’t keep the smile off my face. Turning 40 wasn’t so daunting feeling fantastic in myself. After all age is just a number, especially when you feel great in yourself.”

Now Mel has decided to become a consultant herself after being inspired by the classes she attended.

“I wanted to take all that inspiration and enthusiasm and channel it into helping other people achieve their weight loss dreams too.

“I can’t wait to embark on this new chapter of my journey and I can’t wait to help others on theirs”.

Mel re-launches the Holbeach Slimming World group at the Football Academy, Hybury Drive today (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

For more information call 07775691481.

• Let us know your inspirational stories. Email jeremy.ransome@iliffe publishing.co.uk or call 01775 765419.