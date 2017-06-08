Megan is Volunteer of the Year

Holbeach care home worker Megan Brown has been honoured at The Orders of St John Care Trust annual Lincolnshire Employee Awards .

Megan, who works and volunteers at Patchett Lodge in Holbeach, won the Volunteer of the Year award .

She was presented with the award by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis at a ceremony held at The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

Judges said: “Megan has only been with the Trust a short time, working as relief kitchen assistant and housekeeper.

“However, in addition she is one of our new volunteers. Megan fulfills her volunteer role with enthusiasm and is always keen to help with activities and chat with the residents.”