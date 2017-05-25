Meeting to create new committee for Holbeach Civic Society

A meeting is being held next month to try to secure the future of Holbeach and District Civic Society after the resignation of its committee.

With members and the committee both ageing and an appeal for new members falling on deaf ears, the future did not look good for the Society, founded 30 years ago.

But now district and county councillor for Holbeach Nick Worth is holding a meeting to set up a new committee to continue the Society’s good work. The aim is, in conjunction with South Holland District Council, to make Holbeach a Heritage Action Zone.

If you are interested in helping or joing, the meeting is at the Reading Room in Church Street, at 7.30pm on Thursday, June 15.

A statement from the Society read: “One of the aims of the Holbeach and District Civic Society in the 30 years of its existence has been to save the historic buildings of our Victorian town, where possible.

“We have encouraged interest in the town through talks, visits and socialising.Over the years we have increased the membership.

“Times are changing, the committee ageing, members ageing and after appealing for new members to help, these have dwindled. The current committee has resigned and we are grateful that Coun Nick Worth thinks the Society is worth saving. Nick is hoping under his leadership to concentrate on the Conservation Area with the support of Lincolnshire Heritage.

“The High Street has deteriorated over the last ten years or so. The emphasis should be on making it worthy of a Conservation Area, providing residents young and old with a safe but interesting place to shop, attracting tourists who will hopefully visit the town that is rapidly expanding.

“We wish success to Nick and the council and hope the public will support them as they apply to make Holbeach become a Heritage Action Zone.

“We should all thank our most recent chairman Roger Taylor and the committee for their work and wish the new one every success.”

The Society became a registered charity several years ago and its main fundraising biennial concerts at Gedney Church came to an end as times became harder for High Street retailers to make a living.

Money accrued has been given to Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, Holbeach Town Band, Holbeach Hub, Holbeach Primary Academy, the Snarey Trust and the Friday Club run by Pat Harland.

All Saints Church Holbeach received half the takings from the popular concert held there in October.