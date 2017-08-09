Meet the farmers who produced your food at Morrisons in Pinchbeck tomorrow

Morrisons shoppers can tomorrow (Thursday) meet some of the local farmers who produced the food stocking the Pinchbeck supermarket’s shelves.

Farmers will be at the Wardentree Lane store from 2pm to 4pm, distributing information about British produce and talking to customers about their farms and produce from the region.

Morrisons says it is introducing the opportunity to ‘Meet the Real Farmer’ so Pinchbeck’s customers can see how local farmers produce food for the store, and so farmers can explain the benefits of homegrown British food.

Store manager Jason Savage said: “We believe that by meeting our real farmers, customers will understand that we are supporting real local businesses and understand more about where their food comes from.

“Our farmers will meet the Morrisons customers they are feeding and be able to explain the importance of eating homegrown food.”

Some 83 per cent of the UK population live in urban areas – some 46 per cent of Brits have never met a farmer, 32 per cent have never visited a working farm and 52 per cent say they don’t know how the food they buy is grown.

The in-store activity coincides with Farm24, a day of action for farmers to explain the effort that goes into producing our food. Farm24 day also falls at a time when the availability of British produce reaches its peak. More than 70 per cent of the food sold by Morrisons this week will be British, the highest share it reaches during the year as British lamb, soft fruits and summer vegetables reach the peak of their seasonality.

