Medieval theme at Holbeach school’s summer fair

All things medieval made the summer fair at Holbeach Primary Academy a day to remember, especially for teachers in the stocks.

Years 1 and 2 teacher Natalie Palmer was among those in the firing line when all-comers had the chance to arm themselves with three wet sponges and test their aim.

Miss Palmer took a soaking but emerged smiling.

“To be honest it was all good fun,” she said. “And the children enjoyed it.”

Neil Parker, from Heritage Lincolnshire, turned day into knight as he was dressed in armour and showed off medieval weaponry to the visitors.

There was a castle too, of the bouncy variety, and gladiator-style combat with helmeted youngsters armed with “dualling sticks” trying to dislodge one another from soft-play plinths.

A modern day attraction – tractor and trailer rides – proved popular with families.

The event was organised by the PTFA (Parent, Teachers’ and Friends’ Association).

School administrator and PTFA treasurer Alison Larking said the money raised – estimated to be about £2,200 – will be spent to benefit pupils.