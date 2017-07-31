Medals, fun and exercise at Donington sports day

Have your say

Flinders Founders welcomed around 100 people to their Sports Spectacular as villagers raced, played pool and won medals.

Donington’s Thomas Cowley High School hosted the event which saw people coming from as far as Farnborough to take part in the day of sport.

Sports Spectacular at Thomas Cowley High School, Donnington.

The Sports Spectacular raised £250 for Donington teen park’s general upkeep and aimed to encourage excercise and fun, ultimately to make the village a better place.

Amy Bristowe, organiser, said: “The event was in aid of offering sports activities for the local community.

“In the morning we had pool, snooker, fitness tests, inflatable football goals, tennis and lots of little activities.

“In the afternoon we did medal ceremonies and had a variety of traditional sports races like egg and spoon, bean bag, three-legged, and running races for all ages.

“Finally, we finished with a big game of rounders with around 50 people before the rain started.

“Everyone said they had a really good time. The adults had fun and the kids were getting involved in everything.

“It was really nice to get everyone involved. We had a two year old who was playing with everything and joining in.

