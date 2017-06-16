McDonald’s at Long Sutton to get revamp?

A revamp is on the cards for McDonald’s at Long Sutton which could see a second drive-thru lane introduced.

As well as side-by-side ordering, McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd is seeking planning consent to bring its “folded roof” concept to the restaurant - similar to the one installed at the Spalding restaurant last year.

The company has submitted a planning application for the changes to South Holland District Council.

The Long Sutton restaurant, accessed of Vicarage Lane, serves the nearby Suttons and is a popular stop off point for drivers on the A17 and the B1359 Wisbech Road.

A design and access statement, supporting the planning application, says: “McDonald’s Restaurants have long been considered one of the major influences in the quick service industry, constantly re-inventing themselves to the ever-changing public and social values/needs.

“The McDonald’s concept has captured the imagination of the public with its vast choice of food, and is now further improving the concept and operation of their restaurants.

“This application includes a reconfiguration of the drive-thru lane to introduce side-by-side ordering at the rear of the existing McDonald’s restaurant, with a new roof design.

“The new concept attempts to reinvent the older look of this McDonald’s restaurant and bring it up to date with this new ‘folded roof’ concept and improve the overall operation of the drive-thru lane.”

The company says side-by-side ordering will reduce the length of queues during peak periods, reducing congestion.

Reconfiguration of the site, which will include a new island, will result in the loss of seven parking spaces, but the company says the remainder will be sufficient for the operation of the restaurant.

A McDonald’s spokesman told the Spalding Guardian the aim of the changes is to “enhance the overall customer experience”.