Maverick has word for May

A self-styled “humourist and maverick” is hoping to give South Holland and the Deepings’ voters a reason to “pause for thought”.

Rick Stringer (66), a married dad-of-two from Sutton St James, is one of six candidates standing to be the constituency’s next MP at the general election on June 8.

Mr Stringer, who described his job as “managing a desk in a residential building” in south-east England, has lived in Sutton St James for 30 years and considers it to be his “adopted home”.

He said: “I’m trying to push myself at the last moment, rather than knock on doors looking like a double glazing salesman.

“Three things at the moment that make people reach for the ‘Off’ button are President (of the United States) Donald Trump, PPI (payment protection insurance) and politics, particularly Brexit.

“So this election is the start of Maverick, the Brand, and I’ve reinvented myself as someone moving against vested interests while campaigining on a number of issues.

“I’m a humourist, but pushing an agenda as well and while the voters can think of me how they choose, once they listen to the man behind the maverick brand, they will pause for thought.”

Mr Stringer, who also has “several” grandchildren, was born in Coventry but moved with his parents to Australia where they spent two and a half years.

After returning to England, Mr Stringer spent nine years in the RAF where he trained to be an aircraft technician before moving to British Aerospace where he worked for 17 years. He said: “I have a wide range of policies but my main message is it’s time for change.

“I’m saying to the people of South Holland and the Deepings, ‘Send a message to Theresa May at Westminster.’”

• Also standing on June 8 are John Hayes (Conservative), Voyteck Kowalewsk (Labour), Jane Smith (UKIP), Julia Cambridge (Liberal Democrats) and Daniel Wilshire (Green Party).

• Voyteck will be at the coffee lounge, St Nicholas Church Hall, The Vista, Spalding on Saturday between 4pm and 5pm if any voters want to meet him or ask questions.