Masons £750 donation delights Spalding branch of Action Medical Research

Spalding branch of Action Medical Research is celebrating a £750 gift that will boost the charity’s work.

On behalf of The Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire, David Turner (pictured above) presented the sum to Petronella Keeling, who spoke about it being a milestone year for the branch as they mark half-a-century of fundraising.

Petronella said the charity does vital research into premature birth and children’s illnesses.

One of the big breakthroughs for the charity was developing the first polio vaccine in the UK.

