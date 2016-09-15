Marking the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme at Holbeach St Johns

On the same day as the event at St Matthew’s Church in Sutton Bridge, a service will also be held in Holbeach St Johns to mark the 100th year anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

A number of services have already been held this year and Holbeach St Johns is inviting all villages and communities to take part in its service at St John’s Church and at the war memorial.

The service starts at 2pm on Sunday, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial.

The Royal British Legion has been calling on communities to remember those who lost their lives. The Battle of the Somme took place from July 1 to November 18 in 1916 and has come to symbolise the enormous losses of the First World War.

Almost every community across the UK was deeply affected by the loss of men who had gone to fight at the Battle of the Somme, especially areas which saw heavy losses from the Pals battalions.

The Pals battalions were groups of friends, team-mates in sports clubs and colleagues who had joined together and often died together.

The Right Reverend Nigel McCulloch KVCO, Head of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said: “We are asking communities to host or take part in events to commemorate those who fell at the Somme, which has come to symbolise the tragic scale and futility of modern industrialised warfare.

“Their sacrifice, and that of communities across the country, is as relevant today as ever but in this centenary year we pay special tribute to their service.”