Market Deeping care worker sentenced for cannabis possession twice in three weeks

A community care worker in Market Deeping was found in possession of cannabis just three weeks after being convicted in court of a similar offence.

Kyle Lewins (30), of The Grove, admitted possessing five grams of cannabis when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police searched Lewins’ car and found the cannabis there, adding that he had been convicted of possessing cannabis just three weeks before the search.

Lewins told the magistrates he had the drugs for purely recreational purposes and was fined £76 plus £115 in costs and charges.