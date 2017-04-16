Marathon challenge for meningitis charity

A Spalding shop worker is raising money for the the Meningitis Research Foundation after two people close to her were affected by the illness.

Karen Orourke (46) has set herself the gruelling challenge of competing in the London Marathon next Sunday, April 23.

Karen, who works in Sainsbury’s, said: “In March last year my 22 year-old nephew contracted the W strain of bacterial meningitis.

“As a family we didn’t know much about this at the time, but we now know it’s a particularly deadly strain of the disease that’s been increasing in the UK.

“He was fighting for his life and in a coma for four days. Thanks to the quick treatment in hospital he has made a full recovery and for that I’ll be forever grateful.

“The charity MRF has been encouraging all school leavers to get their free MenACWY vaccine from their GP to protect themselves.

“My best friend Sharon Schokes had meningitis too, but thankfully she also made a full recovery.

“I want to raise as much money as I can for this charity to stop others having to suffer from this disease.

“I’ve raised over £3,000 and would love to get to £4,000. I’m really grateful to my family, friends and local businesses for their continuous support. I couldn’t have done this without them. I am very excited now and ready to take on my biggest challenge yet.”

Vinny Smith, chief executive of MRF, said: “We are really grateful to Karen for taking on this huge challenge to help raise funds for MRF.”

If you are able to sponsor Karen you can visit her fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Karen-Orourke-Gray2.

• Are you running the Marathon? Let us know your story by calling Winston Brown on 01775 765410.