Man to face Spalding shoplifting charge at crown court

A 34-year-man is due to appear before crown court next month charged with stealing from a Spalding DIY store.

William Fletcher, of no fixed address, is accused of stealing electrical goods from B and Q in Winfrey Avenue.

Fletcher, who is also facing two burglary charges, is in custody for a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, August 8.

