Man to face magistrates after drink driving charge

A 26-year-old man from Spalding charged with drink driving is to appear before magistrates later this month.

Tomas Sapnagis was stopped by police while driving along Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, at about 4am on Saturday.

Police later found that Sapnagis was unlicensed to drive the vehicle and he was then charged with drink driving.

Sapnagis is due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on September 20.

