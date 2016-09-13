Search

Man fined after unlicensed waste collector dumped his rubbish in Crowland

Kevin Cosgroves rubbish was dumped by a country lane in Crowland. ANL-160913-124733001

A man has been fined after the person he hired to dispose of his unwanted household items dumped them beside a country lane.

