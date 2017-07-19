Man faces dangerous driving charge after Swineshead crash

A 23-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop after a crash in Swineshead on Sunday night.

Ryan Luke Pike, of Holmes Road, Peterborough, is due before Boston magistrates on Wednesday, August 9 in connection with the crash near the A17/A1121 junction in Swineshead Bridge at about 10.50pm.

Pike was driving a Mini Cooper when it crashed near a junction just off Swineshead Bridge and he was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital for treatment while a fire crew from Donington used small tools to make the car safe.