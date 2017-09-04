Man charged with trespassing on train line in Spalding

A man has appeared before magistrates charged in connection with trespassing on a railway line in Spalding on Friday morning.

Thomas Aikevicius (19), of no fixed address, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Saturday just a day after he was arrested by police when reports of a trespasser near the Little London level crossing were made at about 7am on Friday. Aikevicius was later charged with of obstructing a (train) engine using the railway and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Readers who contacted Spalding Today on Friday claimed that a man had been seen “lying down on the tracks” which caused delays of up to an hour to train services between Spalding and Peterborough.

An East Midlands Trains’ spokesman said: “A small number of service were affected due to a trespass incident near to Spalding (Rail Station).”