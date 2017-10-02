Man charged with assaulting police officer after disorder in Spalding

Two men have been charged after trouble broke out in Spalding town centre over the weekend.

Police were alerted to disorder in Hall Place shortly before 1.40am on Saturday morning when two men were arrested and later questioned at Boston Police Station.

Fabio Correia Teixiera (19) was charged with assaulting a police officer, while Neil Amess (33) faces a drunk and disorderly charge.

Both men, from the Spalding area, are due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25.