Makeover for ‘bumpy’ road between Gosberton and Sutterton

A potholed and bumpy road from the A17 to Gosberton, the B1397, is about to be repaired in a three-miles-plus stretch of resurfacing works, the longest distance in South Holland this year.

Coun Rodney Grocock, county councillor for Donington Rural, said: “Residents have been complaining for years about the condition of the B1397.

“Lincolnshire County Council Highways are carrying out the biggest area of surface dressing in South Holland from the A17 all along the B1397 to Gosberton.

“This work will be total surface dressing and not patchwork and is part of a wider scheme costing over £6 million. The work is due to start in September.”

Coun Richard Davies, the county council’s executive member for highways, said: “We’re planning to resurface a 5km stretch of the A152 and B1397 between Gosberton and Sutterton in the near future, to ensure the route remains safe.

“This will be one of the biggest resurfacing jobs we’ve done this year, and will significantly improve things for motorists.

“The work is likely to take around a couple of weeks to complete, and we’re currently finalising dates and the traffic management arrangements. We’ll release further details as soon as they’re available.”

• The B1397 is now bisected by the A17 and once formed part of the main route between Spalding and Boston until the “new” A16 was built along a former railway line.