Majority of children get their first choice of primary school

The vast majority of children have been given a place at their Lincolnshire primary school of choice through the admissions system this year.

Along with the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has experienced high numbers of families wanting their children to start school in September. There are nearly 7,500 children wanting a school place this year.

Of the offers made to Lincolnshire primary schools, 7,059 (94.3 per cent) children will receive their first preference school.

The figure for second preference offers is 299 (3.9 per cent), and 53 for third preference offers (0.7 per cent). A total of 75(1 per cent) children will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences.

The vast majority of parents/carers can pick up their offer using the online system from April today – go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Parents have until May 17 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school. If they return the appeal form by the deadline it will be heard before the end of term – if it is received late it will still be heard but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

Debbie Barnes, director of children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The large majority of children – even more than last year - will be going to their first school of preference and this number should be even higher by September. It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences. Every year the overwhelming majority of parents are successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

• Did your child get their school of choice? Email jeremy.reansome@iliffepublishing.co.uk