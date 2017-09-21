Macmillan coffee mornings in South Holland

Hot drinks will be drunk and cakes eaten throughout the district next Friday as South Holland does its bit for Macmillan Cancer Support and its World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Broadgate Homes is hosting an event at the St John’s Circus development, off Broadway in Spalding, from 10.30am until 12.30pm, with fun, competitions, coffee and a variety of different cakes.

Other events on the Friday are:

• 8am to 12.30pm – Caffe Aurora, Holbeach, with Pavanottoi (AKA Jeff Woods) singing outside.

• 9.30am to 2pm – Johnson Community Hospital Coffee Shop.

• 10am to noon – Moulton Seas End village hall, with cakes homemade jams and preserves, stalls, tombola and raffle.

• 10am to noon – West Pinchbeck village hall, with tea and cake and a selection of books and wood-turned items for sale.

• 10am to noon – St Thomas’ Road Methodist Church, Spalding.

• 10am to noon – Peele Community College, Long Sutton.

• 10am to noon – Long Sutton Library.

• 10am to noon – Gosberton Public Hall, with stalls and refreshments.

• 10am to noon – Capricorn Cottage in Fleet Hargate.

• 10am to 12.30pm – Pinchbeck Community Hub.

• 10.30am to noon – Spalding Library.

• 10.30am to noon – St Norbert’s church hall, Spalding.

Earlier in the week, Lorna Webb will be holding a fundraiser in her home at 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck, on Tuesday, September 26, from 10am to noon. There will be luxury handmade crackers for sale, scones, quiche and stalls selling cakes and preserves, plants and vegetables.

And on Tuesday, October 3 there will be cakes galore at the Free Press and Guardian event at our offices in The Crescent, Spalding, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

• If you know of any other World’s Biggest Coffee Morning Events let us know by emailing jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk and we will add them to the list.