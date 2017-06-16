M&S workmates ‘Make It Matter’

Spalding’s Marks and Spencer colleagues came together to redecorate the Butterfly Hospice family lounge, as part of Make it Matter Day during National Volunteers Week.

Workmates Denise Hudson, Julia Readhead and Tracy Russell volunteered to revamp the Butterfly Hospice family lounge in Boston so that it has a relaxing atmosphere and can be used for rest and contemplation.

They also sported some crazy hairstyles during the volunteering. The reason for this is that the colleagues can dress up so that they can enjoy the impact that they are creating.

M&S Store Manager Mandy Thompson said: “We’re really excited to come together to support the Butterfly Hospice. Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play. We believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively make a huge impact.”

Sue Watsham, fundraising and events manager for the Butterfly Hospice, thanked the Marks and Spencer team saying it was a ‘brilliant experience working with them’ and that actions like this make such a difference.